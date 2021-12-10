Tom Holland stunk out his Spider-Man costume when he did a super-fart on the set of 'No Way Home'.

The 25-year-old actor was performing a stunt for the Marvel movie when he landed right in front of his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya, 25, and actor Jacob Batalon and accidentally passed gas.

Luckily, neither Zendaya nor Jacob - who play Peter Parker's pals MJ and Ned respectively - smelled the fart, but it lingered in his skintight superhero suit all day.

He confessed: "In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' there is a sequence where I save MJ and Ned and I have to like, swing down ... and as we landed Jacob was in front of me and Zendaya was behind me and as I sort of squatted I let one rip and Zendaya was like right behind me. The lucky thing is that in the suit, the suit is so tight that no one could smell anything. Unfortunately, because the suit is so tight I could smell everything for the rest of the day ... I couldn’t even pretend it was a seam ripping, it was very obvious."

The English actor then went on to discuss his next role, playing iconic singer, dancer and actor Fred Astaire in the upcoming Sony biopic based on his life and career.

Tom is going to be putting the dancing skills he learned from his time in West End show 'Billy Elliot the Musical' to good use when he starts shooting, and he joked that his shoes from that show still fit him.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show', he said: "Dancing has been my passion since I was a little kid and I’m going to just say now, so the lovely Amy Pascale has come to me with an amazing script to play Fred Astaire. It’s an incredible story. I’m very excited about it. I always say that I do one film for me and then one film for my grandad ... doing a film where I get to play the iconic Fred Astaire would definitely be one for my grandad. I tried to put my tap shoes on the other day from Billy Elliot and I’m devastated to say that they still fit [laughs] ... I was 11! No, they don’t still fit."