Lady Gaga had a “romantic relationship” with her ‘House of Gucci’ character.

The Academy Award winner is “a romantic when it comes to art” so she temporarily fell in love with Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted in real-life for paying a hitman to murder her husband, head of the Gucci fashion house Maurizio Gucci, in 1995.

Gaga insists her actual crimes did not stop her from admiring certain personality traits about Patrizia.

The 35-year-old entertainer told the US edition of OK! magazine: “Playing a murderer is hard because she did up colluding with evil. But I’m a romantic when it comes to art, and I had a romantic relationship with the character. I admired her strength, which is what Maurizio fell in love with. I also admired her weaknesses.”

The ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker - real name Stefani Germanotta -outlined her belief that Patrizia was “oppressed” by sexist ideals of the men - and wider society - in her life.

The ‘A Star is Born’ actress explained: “Patrizia was oppressed by a patriarchal system, and she unravels, which is a story a lot of women can understand."

However, despite finding that connection with her, the ‘Anything Goes’ singer refutes she has anything in common with the woman dubbed the "Black Widow" in the wake of the murder.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner said: “Patrizia is nothing like me. She was an inherently wide-eyed person looking to transgress society financially, which is something I don’t identify with. Then there’s the accent. I knew I had to be able to speak from a place that was so visceral and that was true. And you have to analyze that script until your practically dead behind the eyes.”

She added: “I’ll stop at nothing to take the helm of my character.”

The ‘911’ singer praised working with her “amazing” co-stars; Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek and the movie’s director, the “masterful” Sir Ridley Scott.

She said: “I also have to hand it to the cast, because everyone was amazing. Working with Adam was so thrilling. He’s so brilliant and smart and fun and goofy, and we had a great time together. And I loved working with Salma, Jared, Jeremy and Al, and Ridley Scott, my director, he’s absolutely masterful. I can’t say enough on me."