Lucy Hale is “picky” with who she dates.

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star is open to finding love but has said she isn’t interested in “settling for less” than she deserves, as she doesn’t want to conform to society’s expectations of being married by a certain age.

She said: "I’m not settling for less than what I think I deserve. I mean, dating is hard in general, but LA is a strange place to date. It's tricky with my job taking me everywhere, and I know what I'm looking for.

“I think it's good to be picky. Society makes you feel like you have to be married or have kids by a certain age, but that's outdated and doesn't work for my life."

And although she’s currently single, Lucy – who was last linked to Skeet Ulrich – still has plenty to keep her busy when she’s not working, as she has two dogs named Ethel and Elvis at home.

She added: "I love waking up with my dogs and drinking my coffee and watching the sunrise from my home. I used to think one day I'd have these big hobbies, but it's more just quiet moments with myself. I don't know if it's because work constantly pulls me in a million different directions, but I love solitude. It's not unusual for me to not do anything social for months at a time."

Lucy, 32, also stated she finally believes she’s reached a point in her self-love journey where she “likes” who she is “outside” of her acting career.

She told People magazine: "[I’ve gotten to] a point now where I love what I do, but I also like who I am outside of that.

“That, to me, is a big accomplishment because I didn't know if I'd ever be able to say that about myself.”