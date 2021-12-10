Ed Sheeran has “vinyl breakfasts” with his daughter “every single day”.

The 30-year-old singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, into the world 15 months ago, and the ‘Shivers’ hitmaker has now revealed the special morning tradition he does with the tot.

Ed said he and Lyra spend the mornings listening to a classic vinyl while eating breakfast together – and the tot is a huge fan of Black Sabbath’s hit record, ‘Paranoid’.

Speaking to Sir Elton John on his ‘Rocket Hour’ show on Apple Music 1, he explained: “Me and my daughter do vinyl breakfast every single day. Over lockdown, I got super into vinyl, I know you are super into vinyl too.

“I basically would get up with her in the morning, I'd make her breakfast, and then we'd sit down and eat together and listen to a vinyl. And [Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’] is her favourite. She just loves this album. So, I think 'War Pigs' is such a great way to start a record.”

Ed’s special morning tradition comes as he recently said his daughter has helped him to find his "purpose" outside of music.

The ‘Bad Habits’ singer - who married Cherry in 2019 - said earlier this week: "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music. And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Ed is one of the world's best-selling artists, but he's described fatherhood as the "best thing that’s ever happened” to him.

He added: "I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it. There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliche thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it."