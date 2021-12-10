Jessie J says her miscarriage has “changed [her] forever”.

The ‘Price Tag’ hitmaker announced she had suffered a pregnancy loss in late November and has now admitted she has “never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it”, as she said her loss has changed her “in the most heart-breaking way”.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: “I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more.

“As I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past 2 weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don’t know?

“I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way.

“It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has. (sic)”

Jessie extended her support to anyone else who has been through a miscarriage, which she described as “one of the worst feelings in the world”.

She added: “I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or not, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy.

“Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world. (sic)”

And the 33-year-old singer made sure to tell people going through traumatic times that they are “allowed to be broken”.

She wrote: “I guess I’m here to say to anyone who may not have been told this, you are allowed to be broken. You are allowed to cry. Allowed to be weak. Allowed to be exhausted from the pain and the bleeding and the grief that barely has space to exist. You are allowed to do this however YOU need to.

“Sometimes life just calls us to be human.

“We know there will be sunshine, but we can’t avoid the rain. (sic)”