Tom Holland says he wouldn’t be an actor if it wasn’t for his love of golf.

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star credits his “addiction” to the sport with helping him unwind from the pressures of Hollywood stardom, and says that if he didn’t have golf to keep him grounded, he “would have had a very different career”.

He said: "Playing golf is what I do. I'm addicted to golf and had I not been addicted to golf, I would have had a very different career. It's a nice way to disconnect from what's going on around you. I turn my phone off and I just enjoy being outdoors with my friends, my brothers and my dad."

Tom, 25, also joked that golf is good at keeping him humble, because no matter how “lucky” he gets in his career, the sport will always remind him that he isn’t good at everything.

He quipped: "And golf is also incredibly humbling. Over the last few years, I've been very lucky that my career has taken twists and turns, but all the kind of twists and turns that I could only have dreamed of. And very often, I'll go out and play golf to celebrate, and it will very, very quickly humble me by destroying me."

When he’s not playing golf, Tom has a regimented exercise routine to get him ready for a day at work on a film set.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "For these bigger films, I go to the gym in the morning. That's something I do to get my mind straight and get my energy levels up for the day. But when you've been doing it as long as I have, it does just feel like another day in the office. A good breakfast, a cup of coffee and I'm ready to go."