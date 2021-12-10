Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have a “true connection” as friends.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ stars have been close pals since Scott, 38, first began dating Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian – with whom he has three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

And even though Scott and Kourtney split several years ago, sources say his friendship with Khloe is as strong as ever.

One insider said: “Khloe and Scott have a very good relationship. He speaks highly of her. They have a true connection. You can see when they’re together and it really shows.”

The source also said the pair “genuinely care” about one another and are always on hand to support each other when they need it.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the source added: “[She] will always be there for him, and vice versa. [Khloe] can reach out to Scott whenever she needs someone to lean on.

“He feels for her and is ready to give her any kind of support she needs. He’s kind and genuinely cares about her.”

Meanwhile, Khloe recently said she sometimes finds it difficult to block out public criticism, after spending years in the spotlight.

The 37-year-old reality star said: “I have my days. There are definitely times that I’m like, ‘I don’t give an a** about anything.’ I have this great ability to block everything out. Then I have times where I struggle and I can’t drown out the noise, and I get mad at myself for not being able to.

“It’s a vicious cycle. You have to take every day as it comes. There are definitely times when we’re like, ‘Just get these cameras out of our faces!' ”