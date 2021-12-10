Lily Collins says her Arctic Circle honeymoon was “perfect” – even though she hates the cold.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star and her husband Charlie McDowell explored the Arctic Circle for their honeymoon after their wedding earlier this year, and although Lily hates being cold, she found her romantic trip “beautiful”.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, she said: “So, knowing how much I love the cold – which I don’t – we went on an Arctic Circle, Swedish Lapland, edge of the world, Scandinavian food tour.

“It was so beautiful and well-thought-out. I was definitely not so cool on the fact that it was one suitcase, 17 flights and lots of cold weather. But no, it was perfect.”

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old actress recently said being married makes her feel “old” because she thinks it’s a sign she’s grown up.

She said: "It's so nice to be able to finally say that I'm a wife, [but] sometimes it makes me feel very old.”

Lily and Charlie, 38, got married in an outdoor wooded venue at Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado, and the couple were keen to include their shared British-American heritage into their big day.

The ‘Mirror Mirror’ actress added: "It was very reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England. We're both dual citizens, so it was something that we wanted to lean into.”

Lily confirmed her marriage in early September, when she shared photos of her big day on social media.

Alongside a snap of them sharing a kiss on their wedding day, Lily wrote: "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell… (sic)"