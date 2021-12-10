Nick Cannon has a tattoo of his late son Zen.

The 41-year-old actor and talk show host sadly lost his youngest child over the weekend when he passed away from brain cancer at just five months old, and Nick has now revealed he’s honoured the tot’s memory with a new tattoo.

Nick unveiled the ink – which depicts his son as an angel and is positioned on his ribs – as part of his ‘Pic of the Day’ segment in his eponymously titled talk show, and said he was glad to have his son with him “forever” now.

He said: "This is a week where I've seen so much love. More love than I've probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y'all.

“Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib.

“I'm still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now … It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel."

Nick first shared news of Zen’s passing on his talk show earlier this week, when he revealed the tot had an "invasive mid-line brain tumour".

He said: "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive mid-line brain tumour - brain cancer. It's tough."

Nick had Zen with model Alyssa Scott.

The TV star - who has six children from other relationships - spent the weekend in California with his son, explaining that "not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set".

He shared: "This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa, and then I had to fly back to New York for the show.

"I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen."