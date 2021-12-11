Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s top tip for mothers is to “be easy on yourself”.

The 34-year-old model has four-year-old son Jack with her partner Jason Statham – with whom she is currently expecting her second child – and has said her number one tip for new parents is to make sure you don’t go too hard on yourself.

In a deleted scene from Hailey Bieber’s latest YouTube video with Rosie, Hailey asked her for parenting advice, and she said: "[Be] easy on yourself, because it's full on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum. You take on a lot."

Rosie also stressed that it was important to "follow your instincts” and try not to take criticism or advice to heart.

She added: "Don't listen too much about what other people say. Don't listen too much to the advice.”

The beauty went on to say she feels “really lucky” to have multiple women in her life who have come together to support her throughout her two pregnancies.

She explained: "I can call my mum, on my bathroom floor, sobbing, asking for her for advice. And I think you do, you lean into your grandmother's, your mother's advice, older women around you that have been through it.

“The amount of like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I had experienced. And it really is just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers."

Meanwhile, Rosie recently said she “mourned the loss" of her old life when she became a mother for the first time.

She said: "For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were … I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath."

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress then went on to explain that the birth of her first child made her feel "anchored" to a home life, which she had not been used to beforehand.

She added: "I’d had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I wished, being self-employed to a degree, calling the shots, and then suddenly having [something] that really anchored me to home life.

“I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now, in my thirties, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”