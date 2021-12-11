Ed Sheeran has cut back on partying since becoming a father.

The 30-year-old musician and his wife Cherry welcomed daughter Lyra last year and Ed's pal, Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp, revealed the star has changed since Lyra was born.

Speaking about Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball, which Roman will host and Ed will headline on Sunday (12.12.21), Roman told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: When I saw the line-up I was a bit gutted Ed was playing the Sunday night, because the first thing he said to me when he signed up was, ‘What are you doing after the show?’

"So I’ve warned him, ‘Don’t back out,’ because Ed’s been backing out of nights out since he became a proper grown-up with a baby."

Roman is determined that nothing will stop him hitting the town after the gig and he plans to party right through until his breakfast radio show the next day.

He said: "I’ve waited three years to have this party and I feel like I’ve saved myself.

"I know there is going to be massive pressure to go out on the Saturday night and then still go back in and do it all again Sunday.

"But I haven’t got anything like enough restraint to resist going out for both.

"If Biebs wants to party, or Lil Nas X wants to party, I’m there without a thought — and I know first-hand how their parties go.

"Sunday night might well be a straight-through one for me and I’ll just do my breakfast show on Monday morning and sleep afterwards.

"They’re too much fun to miss out on, so I’ve pre-warned Capital, ‘If I go out its professional research and networking’. That’s how I justify it.

"But by the time you’ve been on stage in front of 15,000 people for an evening, you really need to go and blow some steam off.

"It’s such a high being out there. I’ll see whether or not my bosses accept that, but I think this year we just really need a party.

"There could be all sorts of new restrictions around the corner, so why not party while we can."

Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X are among the stars who will perform over the weekend.