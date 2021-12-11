Christina Ricci hates cleaning as it makes her “feel irrationally angry."

The 41-year-old actress would rather do any other chores - such as washing her car and taking care of her pooch - than cleaning.

She said: “I hate cleaning. It makes me feel irrationally angry. I’ll cook, I’ll do laundry, I will pick up dog poop. I will clean my own car. I will do everything else, but cleaning makes me really, really, resentful.

The 'Addams Family Values' star also revealed that during her youth she was "obsessed" with rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers and had an "embarrassing" encounter with drummer Chad Smith on an aeroplane.

She told Empire’s ‘Take 20’ feature: “I was really obsessed with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. I was a member of their fan club. I wrote fan mail. Then about a year later, aged 13, I found myself on a plane, in first class because I was flying to do a job. I walked on the plane wearing my Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ t-shirt. I had my backpack with stickers on it. I probably had things written about them in silver on my shoes. Also on that flight happened to be Chad Smith. He took one look at me and immediately ran away. I was horrified and embarrassed, and didn't want to meet any of them.

“After a five-hour flight from New York to LA and maybe Chad had had a few drinks - we were at the luggage thing and he came over and said, ‘So Christina, you want me to tell [lead vocalist] Anthony [Kiedis] anything for you?’ It was really embarrassing.”