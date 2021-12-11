Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have gone Instagram official.

The 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old actor - who first connected after sharing flirty messages on social media last year - have gone public with their romance, after Phoebe shared a picture of them on her Instagram account.

The picture shows Phoebe smiling for the camera, while Paul leans in close to his girlfriend.

Phoebe did not include a caption with the image.

Paul and Phoebe made their red carpet debut last month at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which was presented by Gucci, but Phoebe revealed last year that Paul first caught her eye when she started watching 'Normal People' during lockdown.

She tweeted at the time: "Finished Normal People and now I'm sad and horny oh wait." Mescal responded, "I'm officially dead," and she said, "nooo don't die your so talented aha (sic)."

She told NME that the "cute boy" starting following her on Instagram and said: "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

They later met up in Cork, Ireland, during the COVID-19 pandemic and their romance has continued since then.

Speaking about Phoebe, Paul previously told GQ magazine, she was "a lifesaver" as he tried to cope with his newfound fame and added: "To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”