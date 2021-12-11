Google will bring Android titles to Windows PCs in 2022.

The tech giant is planning to launch a Google Play Games app for PC systems next year, which will bring Android games to Windows computers.

Google Play Games will be built by Google and will allow titles from the Google Play store to be downloaded and played on Windows laptops, tablets, and PCs.

Greg Hartrell, Google’s product director of games on Android and Google Play, in a statement to The Verge: “Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favourite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs.

“This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favourite Android games even more.”

Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert also told The Verge that the company has built this app completely on its own, without the help of Microsoft.

The app will be released sometime next year, though no exact date has been confirmed as of the time of writing.

Greg Hartrell added: “This will be a native Windows app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and up. It will not involve game streaming.”