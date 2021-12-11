Meta has launched its first social virtual reality space, Horizon Worlds.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company has officially released its social virtual reality space after it spent more than a year in private test mode, as part of the firm’s mission to "build the metaverse" of connected digital worlds.

Horizon Worlds lets users build their own mini-games and activities on top of Meta's base game, in a similar fashion to games such as Roblox and other creator-focused apps.

Currently, there is no way for creators to make money directly from the worlds they create in the game – but Meta have put together a $10 million "creator fund" to reward community creators who win competitions.

Horizon Worlds is free to players using an Oculus Quest 2 headset sold by Meta, and is available to play for anyone over the age of 18.

Meta said in its announcement: "Our vision for Horizon Worlds is to bring to life a creator-friendly VR space with best-in-class social world-building tools. And we've spent the past year developing those tools and improving them based on creator feedback."

The US release of Horizon Worlds comes after the announcement that smash hit Among Us is being ported to virtual reality.