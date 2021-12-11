Coldplay and Lil Nas X have been forced to pull out of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball due to COVID-19.

The two acts were due to perform at the event in London over the weekend but have been forced to cancel their appearances after members of their teams tested positive for coronavirus.

Capital said in a statement: "Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

"Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for COVID-19 and therefore are not able to perform. We’d like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their teams.

"Of course everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on…"

The acts will be replaced by ArrDee and Tom Grennan.

However, there is some good news for fans as headliners Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have agreed to extend their sets due to the reshuffle.

Capital added: "We’d also like to confirm that at this time, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran will be also playing extended sets on their respective nights."

Other acts will include Mabel, Joel, Anne-Marie, KSI, JLS, Griff and Jesy Nelson.