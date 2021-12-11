Michael Strahan has become the first news anchor to take a trip into space.

The 'Good Morning America' host took a trip on Jeff Bezos' latest Blue Origin flight, along with Laura Shepard Churchley - the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to fly into space - and four other passengers.

Everyone was aboard the New Shepard at 10.01am ET (15.01pm GMT) on Saturday (11.12.21) for lift-off in Van Horn, Texas, near the Amazon boss' raunch.

Investors Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, and Lane Bess, as well as the latter's grownup offspring, Cameron Bess, went up with Michael.

The duration of the ride was 10 minutes in total and upon completing the mission, Michael admitted on the ground: "It's unreal ... I want to go back!"

The former American footballer recently insisted he wasn't nervous about going into space.

He said: "I’m excited. I am more nervous talking about football today than I am about going to outer space… It feels right. I feel good, I feel comfortable, I feel safe… I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be epic, that's how I describe it… Something you think about as a kid, but now it’s going to happen… It’s mind-blowing, to be honest with you."

Michael was put at ease by the Blue Origin team - and admitted he'd be more reluctant to go skydiving or bungee jumping than to fly to space.

He said: "Everyone I’ve talked to, they made me feel comfortable with it. Everyone involved is a lot smarter than I am. I’m really not nervous… I’m more nervous getting into the ocean 'cause there are sharks there. I would never jump out of a plane and skydive, I’m not gonna bungee jump — but I’m gonna go to space."

The 50-year-old star insisted training for the Super Bowl in his sporting prime was harder than preparing for the trip to outer space.

He added: "Super Bowl, without a doubt, that’s more physical."

And Michael dismissed suggestions he is crazy for taking the flight.

He said: “If you don’t take chances in your life, no one will ever remember your name.

Michael - who has Tanita, 29, and Michael Jr, 26, with first wife Wanda Hutchins and 16-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia with second wife Jean Muggli - admitted his youngest kids had an underwhelming reaction when he told them he'd been invited onto the rocket.

He said: "They kind of laughed. 'Really, you're going to do that? Oh, that’s cool…' That’s what you get out of teenagers.”

Michael's trip comes after William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to fly to space on a Blue Origin flight back in July.