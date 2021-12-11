Rita Ora would love to have a "nice big family".

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker - who is in a relationship with Hollywood director Taika Waititi, 46 - has admitted having her eggs frozen was "the best thing" she "ever did", because she has always dreamt of having lots of kids one day, but she didn't want to feel pressured into starting a family.

The pop star explained: “I’d love to have a nice big family.

“And I think as women, we put that pressure on ourselves, subconsciously, because we feel like that is our duty – to create and give life. So, I just wanted to not worry about it. And I didn’t after, and it was the best thing I ever did.”

The 31-year-old singer-and-actress began dating the New Zealand filmmaker earlier this year, and it was recently reported that Rita introduced her beau to her parents in London as things are getting serious between the pair.

They met Down Under while she was filming 'The Voice Australia', and the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker - who has previously romanced the likes of Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian, and record producer Andrew Watt - insisted she wasn't looking for love at the time.

She said: “I didn’t expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it."

And Rita admitted she is "more reserved" and shares less about her relationship because it's sacred and she wants to "protect" it.

Asked about keeping her romance out of the spotlight as much as possible, unlike in the past, she said: “Yes, definitely. I think protecting something that you really care about, you’ve got to have a sense of privacy a little bit.

"I wouldn’t have known that if I didn’t go through what I went through in the past ... Just, you know, being so trusting and sometimes oversharing. It’s OK to be a bit more reserved with things that you find private and want to protect.”

Elsewhere, the 'Fifty Shades Freed' star opened up about suffering panic attacks.

Her first was when she was just 15, when her mother, Vera, found out she had breast cancer, and she had thought something was up with her breathing.

She recalled in an interview with The Independent newspaper: "I was helpless. I felt like, ‘Well, what am I gonna do without my mum?’ I couldn’t fathom a world without her. It was a very confusing time for us because she was always there to be our rock and our anchor … And I think as kids, you always feel like your parents are like superheroes, you know? They never break. And when they do break, you’re like, ‘Why are you breaking?’”

She continued: “I went to the doctors. I was like, ‘I think I have asthma.’ I didn’t realise it was a panic attack. I think the word ‘panic attack’ freaked me out.”

Thankfully, her parent beat the deadly disease.

And Rita keeps panic attacks at bay with regular therapy sessions, which she doesn't think she "could function without".

She said: “I still go to therapy.

"I had my therapist on the phone with me today, at midday. We were talking for an hour. I don’t know how I could function without therapy.”