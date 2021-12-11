Ulrika Jonsson has branded Prince Harry "out of touch" for his recent career advice.

The Duke of Sussex - who, along with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as a working member of the royal family in January 2020 - praised those who recognised their work "didn't bring them joy" and decided to quit their jobs in order to improve their mental health.

In an interview with tech news website Fast Company in his role as chief impact officer of mental health coaching platform BetterUp, Harry was asked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on increased job resignations.

He replied: “While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

“We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.

“This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad.

“In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

And in response, the 54-year-old TV presenter has slammed the 37-year-old prince for being "unforgivably irresponsible", as someone of wealth suggesting "leaving work should be celebrated", and insisted it's a "sign of how utterly disconnected" the royal is from "reality".

In a new article for The Sun newspaper, Ulrika began: "Oh dear, Harry. It might be increasingly cold, lonely and alienating sitting up there, aloft your moral high horse.

"As you trot through fields of gold and enlightenment leading you to the promised land of endorsements and brand representation, pausing occasionally to look down on us mere mortals and share with us crumbs of your privileged wisdom.

But you must still feel cock-a-hoop. What a grand life you must have."

She continued: "But your latest words of advice have fallen well short of someone who hoped to be a man of the people.

"Advising people stuck in jobs that don’t bring them joy to quit is not just careless and foolhardy but yet another sign of how utterly disconnected you are from reality."

Ulrika insisted Harry's recent comments were "worrying" and it's a shame as the flame-haired prince's "acceptance of a fluctuating mental health endeared you to me."

She added: "My disappointment is palpable. Of all the royals, you always showed glimmers of humility and vulnerability. And your acceptance of a fluctuating mental health endeared you to me.

"However, hearing from an Eton-educated, elitist and advantaged man, speaking from his £11million mansion in California, that “leaving work should be celebrated”, is unforgivably irresponsible.

"Harry, you’re so out of touch. You are so detached and muddled that it would be funny if it wasn’t so worrying."