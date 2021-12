Travis Scott's CACTI hard seltzers have been discontinued.

Anheuser-Busch announced they have decided to end production on the spike seltzers, but declined to comment on whether the decision had anything to do with the Astroworld tragedy.

The US brewing firm's statement read: "After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision."

A crowd surge at the 30-year-old rapper's Houston festival in Texas saw 10 audience members lose their lives and many more left injured.

In a recent interview, Travis insisted he didn't know fans were in distress amid his performance.

In an hour-long interview to Charlamagne tha God, he explained: "It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need.

"Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn’t hear that."

Travis was still in a confused state after he came off the stage.

In the interview on YouTube, he shared: "It wasn't until minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened.

"Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you’re like, 'Wait, what?'"

Travis also revealed what stopped him from being aware of the situation during his performance.

He said: "You've got a venue filled with 50,000 people ... You've got lights, you've got sound, you've got pyro, you've got in-ears, you've got your sound, you've got your mic, you've got the music, you've got your band, stuff going on.

"Everything kind of sounds the same. At the end of day, you just hear music ... When you're in the show, you're just into the show. Any time you can feel anything close to you, you try to definitely get to that. You can only help what you can see ... Whenever somebody tell you to stop, you just stop."