Olly Alexander admits it will be difficult to "beat" 'It's A Sin' if he lands another acting gig.

The Years & Years frontman starred as Ritchie Tozer in the hit Channel 4 drama about the 1980s AIDS crisis, and while he'd love to do more acting, the 'Starstruck' singer has nothing planned as of yet.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's The O2 arena on Saturday (11.12.21), Olly said: "I don't have any plans yet.

"'It's A Sin' was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I would love to do some more acting, but I feel like it's gonna be so hard to beat 'It's A Sin'.

"I don't know. We will have to wait and see. I don't have any plans yet."

Asked what part he'd like to play the most, he replied: "My dream role would be a sexy gay witch. Have you ever seen 'Xenia: Warrior Princess'?

"Maybe that vibe - but gay - and I could have magic powers, like beat people up in like an 'I'm saving the world' type way and become a hero, something like that."

The 31-year-old star was speaking before taking to the stage at the annual festive extravaganza, which takes place between December 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, Olly recently shot down rumours he's set to be the next Doctor Who.

'It's A Sin' creator Russel T Davies is returning as the screenwriter for the BBC sci-fi series after 12 years away.

And Olly was touted to take over control of the TARDIS from Jodie Whittaker when she exits her role as the Thirteenth Doctor in 2022, and although he insists he has had no talks about the legendary role he is honoured that his name is even in the frame.

He said: "I was so flattered and inspired by that but I’m definitely not the next Doctor Who. It’s an amazing show and I was quite flattered that people thought I might be able to do it."