Richard E. Grant will be free to leave his quarantine hotel on Monday (13.12.21), after his second PCR COVID-19 test came back negative.

The 64-year-old actor has been through hell since arriving back from South Africa, a red list country, and staying at a government-approved Holiday Inn at Gatwick Airport for the past 10 days.

Earlier this week, his car was stolen and used for a ram-raid at a Tesco Express amid his stay, while he had earlier called out the government for the cost of the stay at the hotel and the "very poor standard" of meals available.

But on Saturday (11.12.21) afternoon, the movie star revealed he was "positively levitating" after getting his second PCR result, meaning he can finally go home after 36 hours of further isolation.

He tweeted alongside a clip of him exercising on a yoga ball: “Just had confirmation that my 2nd Covid PCR test is negative.

“Positively levitating!

“Released from hotel quarantine in 36 hours.

“THANK YOU for all your messages of support over the last 10 days!”

The 'Withnail & I' star took to his social media channels on Wednesday (08.12.21) to reveal he was woken up by police at 4am, who told him his vehicle had been involved in the crime.

He posted on Instagram and Twitter alongside a clip of himself quoting Monty Python member Eric Idle's comedy classic 'Always Look On The Bright Side of Life': “Withnail Covid quarantine quote for Wednesday. Woken at 4am - police called to report that my car had been stolen and used to ram-raid a Tesco Express! Like my pal @EricIdle is won’t to warble ’ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE!’ (sic)"

Police revealed a 4x4 had been removed from Tesco Express in Bear Rd, Hanworth, West London, on Monday (06.12.21), however, they would not identify the victim of the crime.

The 'Spice World' star had been visiting family in South Africa and was required to quarantine due to COVID-19 guidelines.

In a previous video on Twitter, he said: “I went to southern Africa to visit my 90-year-old mother and got caught by the red region Covid restrictions.

“It took over a week and many cancelled flights to finally get home, for which I am incredibly grateful.

“I understand that there are security costs in the hotel and you’ve got to pay for two Covid tests, but £228 a day to receive 3 meals a day of this very poor standard, in a supposed 4* Holiday Inn hotel, beggars belief.”