A British series of 'Saturday Night Live' is reportedly in the works.

According to Deadline, Sky is in the "early stages of development" for a UK version of the legendary late-night NBC comedy show.

Both Sky and NBC is owned by Comcast

The US series airs from 11.30pm, but the outlet claimed the UK version wouldn't kick off as late.

Sky already airs 'SNL' - which was created by Lorne Michaels and first aired in 1975 - on Sky Comedy.

'Saturday Live' aired on Channel 4 from 1985 to 1988, before moving to ITV, and was inspired by 'SNL'.

The report comes ahead of Billie Eilish hosting tonight's (11.12.21) episode. The 19-year-old superstar will also be the musical guest.

Meanwhile, London's very own megastar, Adele, recently admitted she would love to host 'Saturday Night Live' again.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker made her guest-presenting debut on the entertainment show last October, and admitted she'd love to do it all over again.

In her first-ever Instagram Live with fans in October this year, the 33-year-old Grammy-winner told fans when asked if she enjoyed it: "Very much so. The show changes up until half an hour before it goes out live. But I loved it - I would definitely host it again.

"I absolutely loved it."

When Adele hosted 'SNL' a year ago, she poked fun at her impressive weight loss.

Addressing her slender figure in her opening monologue, Adele joked: “I know I look really really different since you last saw me. But actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

She also spoke about her history with ‘Saturday Night Live’, after she first appeared as the musical guest 12 years ago in 2020.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be finally hosting this show. A show that not only do I genuinely love, but the show that broke my career here in America, 12 very long years ago.

“I was the musical guest back in 2008, when Sarah Palin came on with Ms. Tina Fey, and so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it and the rest is now history.”