Anne Hathaway has sent Jeremy Strong "some love" after his acting methods were criticised.

The 42-year-old actor discussed the lengths he goes to with his intense approach to his job in a viral New Yorker article, which caused a stir online.

His on-screen father in 'Succession', Brian Cox, admitted he is concerned about how "obsessed" Jeremy is with his work as he fears it will eventually leave him "worn out".

While the likes of Aaron Sorkin and Jessica Chastain, who worked with Jeremy on 'Molly's Game', have had their say.

And now, Jeremy's 'Serenity' and 'Armageddon Time' co-star, Anne, has spoken out in support of the star, who she hailed for many things, including being "fully engaged and committed on set".

She penned on Instagram: “As the week ends, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I’m lucky enough to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider a friend. I deeply value his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity. He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and committed on set, as well as a passionate, open person in life. I find all of these things inspiring. (oh, and he’s fun.). (sic)"

She concluded: "Anyway he and the entire cast crushed this season of @succession (for the record, the work is where the story begins and ends for me.) Congrats to them all and bring on the finale!”

Echoing comments he made in the article, Brian said on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers': “The thing about Jeremy’s approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end.

“My problem — and, it’s not a problem, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he’s delightful. … He’s an extraordinary dad. He’s a pretty unique individual. But, he does get obsessed with the work.

"And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.”

Brian cited one of Jeremy's acting heroes, Daniel Day-Lewis, who retired early from the profession, insisting the 'Phantom Thread' star made the decision because his approach was "too consuming".

In the profile, Jeremy - who admitted he doesn't agree that 'Succession' is a dark comedy - insisted he doesn't consider himself to be a method actor but practices what he calls "identity diffusion".

He said: "I think you have to go through whatever the ordeal is that the character has to go through.

“If I have any method at all, it is simply this: to clear away anything—anything—that is not the character and the circumstances of the scene.

"And usually that means clearing away almost everything around and inside you, so that you can be a more complete vessel for the work at hand...

"I can’t work in a way that feels like I’m making a television show. I need, for whatever reason, to believe that it’s real and commit myself to that sense of belief...

"To me, the stakes are life and death. I take [Kendall] as seriously as I take my own life.”