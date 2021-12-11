Jax Jones has admitted he gets starstruck.

The 34-year-old record producer-and-DJ has confessed that he is "shy" around other famous people unless he's in the studio with them.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's The O2 arena on Saturday (11.12.21), the 'Tequila' hitmaker said: "I'm c**p in front of other celebrities, to be honest, I'm good when I am in the studio because that's my environment and we are coming at the same level.

"But if celebrities are doing their bits, I probably wouldn't say 'hi' because I am too shy, even though I am not."

Jax later took to the stage and was joined by special guest Ella Henderson to perform their 2019 hit 'This Is Real'.

The music star previously revealed Selena Gomez recorded a version of 'This Is Real' - which he co-wrote with 25-year-old Ella - but it's unlikely to see the light of day.

He explained: "Selena Gomez heard it, and I was like 'nah, Selena wants to cut this song?!' and they were like 'yeah she loves it', and I was like, I'll believe it when I hear it, she cut the song, sent it back, it sounded amazing...

"Ella was like, 'this is amazing', Selena's camp then decided I wasn't relevant enough, it was already meaningful that she loved it, and so then, I had this song... I still have the [recording].

"It feels right, doing it with Ella, we wrote it together, and I'm glad that I can essentially bring Ella back...she's back."

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard saw the likes of pop megastar Justin Bieber, rapper ArrDee and Years & Years take to the stage.

The second night on Sunday (12.12.21) will see performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, KSI, and Griff.