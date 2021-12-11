Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have shared their 2021 Christmas card.

The British royals' greeting card was posted on the Clarence House Instagram page, and it features a photograph of them taken by Samir Hussein at Royal Ascot in the summer, in which they are both wearing face coverings.

The picture of the card is captioned: "As the countdown to Christmas begins, today we’re sharing this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall."

The choice of an image of the pair in masks comes after Charles and Camilla urged anyone hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They hailed the "ingenuity and determination" of those involved in the vaccination drive on the anniversary of the first jab in Britain earlier this week.

A statement from Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, read: "We can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards.

"People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses."

The pair also revealed that they had received their booster injections as they urged those who have any doubts to listen to the warnings of those working in the NHS, who have spoken of the heightened risks facing people who have not been vaccinated.

They said: "That is why we urge everyone to get vaccinated and to take up the booster, as we have done ourselves."

Charles and Camilla also paid tribute to the work of the NHS as more than 100 million doses have been delivered since the first jab back in December 2020.

The couple added: "We can only offer our most heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all the scientists, volunteers and workers across the NHS who have helped bring about this extraordinary achievement."

Charles contracted COVID-19 in March last year and later admitted that he feels "lucky" to have got away with it lightly.

He said: "I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. And I feel particularly for those for instance, who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That to me is the most ghastly thing."