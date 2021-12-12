Gugu Mbatha-Raw wants to “find more balance” in her life.

The ‘Loki’ actress is looking forward to having some time off to “replenish” and has vowed to do more to ensure she gets downtime in the future.

She said: “My ambition right now? Honestly, just to replenish. This year has been amazing but I’ve worked back to back and I’ve learned that you can’t constantly go through life at 100 miles an hour. You have to protect your downtime. My ambition now is really to find more balance, so that I have something left to give, you know?”

The 38-year-old star has also taken on a role as a producer on her new four-part TV show ‘The Girl Before’ and she “loved” getting to voice her opinions.

She told Red Magazine: “I loved it. As an actor, you might be deemed difficult if you have a lot of opinions. But as a producer, it’s your job to have those opinions, so it was really nice to be invited to the table and to be able to engage in that way. It’s definitely something I want to do more of.”

Gugu then went on to credit her co-star Reese Witherspoon - whom she starred alongside 'The Morning Show' - as an inspiration.

She said: “I really respect her. Watching her as both a producer and an actor on ‘The Morning Show’ and working with her again on ‘Surface’ has been really inspiring to me. She’s shown what’s possible.”

After her character on the Apple TV show - which has so far aired two seasons - Hannah came forward with an allegation of sexual misconduct to TV anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), Gugu learned just how "healing" it can be for survivors of assault to see their stories played out on screen.

She explained “It’s always special to feel like your work connects with people and ‘The Morning Show’ really taught me how healing it can be for people to feel seen. So I feel like that’s become my purpose, choosing stories that help people process their lives and stories that matter.”