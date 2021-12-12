Gary Barlow “almost divorced” his wife after she sold his beloved ‘Star Wars’ toys.

The Take That star - who has children Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 12-year-old Daisy with spouse Dawn – was stunned when the former dancer decided to declutter their home and sold his “beloved and pristine” figures for just £5 each.

He said: “There was a time I almost divorced her and I’ve still never forgiven her for it.

“As a kid, I had all the original ‘Star Wars’ figures and I never played with them and they were all still in their boxes – collectors’ items.

“Then in the early 2000s, Dawn decided to have a car boot sale and get rid of all the rubbish in the house. You know what’s coming…

“That’s right, she’d taken all of these figures and came back with such a proud look on her face and said, ‘I couldn’t believe it, as soon as I opened the boot, people were swarming round the car with their fivers out.’ She had sold my beloved and pristine ‘Star Wars’ figures for a fiver each.”

Gary admitted Dawn’s sale was the lowest point in their marriage and he is still “not over” losing his toys.

He told Heat Magazine: “It was like a dagger through my heart and I’m still not over it. It was honestly the closest thing we’ve come to divorce.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Back for Good’ singer thinks he and Dawn are good at buying Christmas gifts for one another.

He said: “I always do her a selection box thing, where she gets a big box and every time she opens one, there’s a present and another box, and it goes on. She loves that. Dawn always finds something. I’m a big of a hobbyist. I like a few things. I like clothes, trainers and, obviously, I love my studio equipment, so there are plenty of options.”