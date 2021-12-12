Christine Quinn was "extremely hurt" by the way her pregnancy was portrayed on 'Selling Sunset.'

The 33-year-old reality star - who has Christian Georges Dumontet, seven months, with husband Christian Richard - documented her journey to becoming a mother in the latest season of the real estate show, but has opened up about seeing it played out on screen.

She said: "I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression...this season was really difficult for me. I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I'm still dealing with now. The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, 'Oh, well, you know, she's so thin. She's so this. She's so that.' But inside, you know, I was dealing with PTSD."

Christine went on to reveal that the atmosphere on the show was like a "lion's den" and claimed that her co-stars were "pitted against [her]", which made for an "extremely hurtful" time.

She told ET Canada: "They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. 'Oh, Christine's late. Oh, Christine's late.' And it's because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong. It was a lion's den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult. It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through."

The TV star also went on to note that the show's editing led to social media backlash, when fans believed she was doing yoga after giving birth via caesarean.

She added: "Editing and chronological order on the show doesn't really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant. They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, 'I can't believe you're doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency C-section. My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was."