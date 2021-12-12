Tom Holland "pretended like his arms were dead" when filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

The 25-year-old actor - who has starred as the Marvel superhero in various movies since 2016 - revealed that allowing himself to lose control of his arms was a "secret weapon" on set.

He said: "My secret weapon is that I will always pretend like my arms are dead so that when I move, my arms kind of swing around. And so Peter Parker's hands are always doing the most crazy stuff. And for me, that has been a really good way of like, making him feel youthful while also in moments of peril and stuff like that."

Holland explained that playing Spider-Man can initially feel quite restrictive, due to the nature of the costume which covers up the entire face.

Speaking on YouTube series 'First We Feast', he said: "It's definitely difficult. I mean, as an actor, you use expression with your face to convey emotion, and when you take that away, you have to figure out how to do it with your physicality. So if you took off the Spider-Man suit and I behaved the way while in the suit, you'd think I was a crazy person and acting way way too much and too big. But cover up your face -- all of a sudden, those bigger reactions feel normal."

The BAFTA-winning star - who started acting as a child with the lead role in 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' - also recently admitted that would consider a career change.

He told Sky News: "I don’t even know if I want to be an actor. started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things. Genuinely, I’m sort of … having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis."