Elon Musk has sold more Tesla stock.

The 50-year-old CEO and product architect for the vehicle company sold a total of $9.85 billion in Tesla stock last month, and he’s now decided to make even more of the company’s stock available to buy.

Earlier this week, Elon sold another 934,091 Tesla shares for a estimated value of $963.2 million, according to financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published late Thursday (09.12.21).

The businessman – who is also the founder and CEO of SpaceX – also exercised stock options to purchase 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

Elon’s previous share sales came from $6.9 billion in stock he sold the week of November 10 and another $1.9 billion he sold on November 15 and 16.

On November 6, Elon asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers to determine the future of a chunk of his Tesla holdings.

In a poll run on his Twitter, he asked: “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 percent of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? (sic)”

The CEO gave people the option to vote “Yes” or “No” and pledged to abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it went.

Over 3.5 million people responded, and 57.9 percent of them voted for “Yes.”