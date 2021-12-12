Vanessa Villela 'still dealing' with long COVID after missing filming for Selling Sunset

Vanessa Villella is 'still dealing' with long COVID after the disease forced her to miss filming for 'Selling Sunset.'

The 43-year-old reality star only appeared in half of the fifth season of the Netflix real estate when she was left battling a "strong" case of coronavirus.

She said: "Out of 11 weeks of filming, I was sick for five. I got COVID in August and we started filming right in that moment, so obviously they couldn’t wait for me had a very strong COVID case. My case, it’s still going actually,” she elaborated. “It’s called long COVID. I’m still dealing with it.”

The fifth season - which also features real estate favourites such as Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz and Amanza Smith - was to be the second season for Vanessa, who went on to tease that COVID will form part of the storyline in new episodes.

She told Deadline: "I was sick for too long and you’re going to see a little bit of struggle with Vanessa in work."

The actress-turned-reality star then went on to reveal that she suffered a case of brain inflammation, which led to dizzy spells whilst on set,.

She added: "I went to film one day after I ‘recovered’ and while I was speaking, I started feeling like I was going to pass out and I started feeling super dizzy. They had to send me in an Uber to my house. “I have [a hormonal imbalance] and I have other imbalances. My vitamin D is super low. My calcium is super low. My lithium mineral is super low. So it’s a lot that’s going on right now but I’m in very good hands.”

