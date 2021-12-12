Vanessa Villella is 'still dealing' with long COVID after the disease forced her to miss filming for 'Selling Sunset.'

The 43-year-old reality star only appeared in half of the fifth season of the Netflix real estate when she was left battling a "strong" case of coronavirus.

She said: "Out of 11 weeks of filming, I was sick for five. I got COVID in August and we started filming right in that moment, so obviously they couldn’t wait for me had a very strong COVID case. My case, it’s still going actually,” she elaborated. “It’s called long COVID. I’m still dealing with it.”

The fifth season - which also features real estate favourites such as Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz and Amanza Smith - was to be the second season for Vanessa, who went on to tease that COVID will form part of the storyline in new episodes.

She told Deadline: "I was sick for too long and you’re going to see a little bit of struggle with Vanessa in work."

The actress-turned-reality star then went on to reveal that she suffered a case of brain inflammation, which led to dizzy spells whilst on set,.

She added: "I went to film one day after I ‘recovered’ and while I was speaking, I started feeling like I was going to pass out and I started feeling super dizzy. They had to send me in an Uber to my house. “I have [a hormonal imbalance] and I have other imbalances. My vitamin D is super low. My calcium is super low. My lithium mineral is super low. So it’s a lot that’s going on right now but I’m in very good hands.”