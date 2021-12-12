Mabel will no longer be performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

After Coldplay and Lil Nas X were forced to pull out of the first night (11.12.21) of the two-day festive extravaganza at London's The O2 arena, the 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker has had to cancel her appearance for the same reason as the 'Higher Power' hitmakers and the 22-year-old rap megastar.

The 25-year-old R&B pop star will be replaced by 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker Tom Grennan - who, along with rapper ArrDee, stepped in to cover Coldplay and Lil Nas' slots last night

In a statement issued to social media, Jingle Bell Ball organisers said: "We’re so sorry to say Mabel is no longer able to perform at tonight’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

"Some members of her team have tested positive for Covid-19, so she has to stay at home until she gets the all clear.

"Mabel’s asked us to say how sorry she is that she can’t join us tonight, she was so looking forward to perform with everybody and she hopes to see everyone again soon.

"We’re delighted to confirm after his sensational performance last night, Tom Grennan is stepping back up to the plate tonight.

"Tom joined a HUGE show with Ed Sheeran, Anne- Marie, KSI, and loads more all set to take to the Jingle Bell Ball stage.

"Keep it Capital and watch live from 6pm tonight on Global player and TikTok."

Just like Justin Bieber did on Saturday, headliner Ed Sheeran has agreed to extend his set due to the reshuffle.

Other performers include Anne-Marie, KSI and Griff.