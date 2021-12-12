Jennifer Lopez introduces new member of her household

Jennifer Lopez has welcomed a new family member into her household.

The 52-year-old superstar - who is dating Ben Affleck - has a new pet kitten called Hendrix, who she introduced to her millions of followers on social media.

Alongside a video of the serious-looking pussy chilling by her Christmas tree, she wrote on Twitter and Instagram: "Introducing … #Hendrix!!!!"

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the mother-of-two - who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with third spouse Marc Anthony - is open to getting married again.

The ‘Marry Me’ star - who was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc - reunited with her former fiance Ben earlier this year and she admitted she will always believe in a "happily ever after".

Asked if she would walk down the aisle again, she said: "I don't know, yeah, I guess. You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been. I've been married a few times. Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent."

The singer-and-actress called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year but she isn't ashamed of her romantic history and is "really proud" of where she is today.

She said: "If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things. I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist. So yeah it’s OK, everybody’s got that."

