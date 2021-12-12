Kim Kardashian West has paid tribute to her plastic surgeon for keeping her "looking so young".

The 41-year-old reality star admitted on the final episode of her family's show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which aired in June, that she will "get a facelift by the time she is 55".

And now, she has thanked the man behind her youthful appearance, Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione skincare clinic in Beverly Hills, on his birthday.

Alongside a selfie with the sought-after cosmetic dermatology doctor, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Happy birthday to the man who keeps me looking so young! (I hope) Lol.

"Seriously besides being an artist and seeing things in a totally different way than others, you are such a good person and friend."

Kim has long been rumoured to have had bum fillers, among other injectibles in her face.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder - who is allegedly romancing 28-year-old comic Pete Davidson - has just filed to become legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The brunette beauty filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper earlier this year, and according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday (10.12.21), she has now requested to be declared legally single.

The papers filed by Kim ask the judge in her divorce case to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, meaning she and Kanye would be able to be legally single while they continue to work out the terms of their divorce.

According to TMZ, Kim has also asked to have her maiden name restored, which would see her known as just Kim Kardashian.

The news comes as Kanye has made several public comments about his intentions to try and win Kim back.

Earlier this week, the music mogul dedicated his song ‘Runaway’ to the businesswoman while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he added: "More specifically, Kimberly."

But sources said after the concert that Kim has “moved on” from Kanye and has no interest in rekindling their romance.

An insider said: "[Kim] knows where Kanye's head is, but she ignores it.

“[She has] moved on but she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with. She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it."

Kim is determined to keep her relationship with Kanye civil, and insiders say she is particularly invested in ensuring they remain good co-parents to their children - North, eight, and Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

The source added: "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye. Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority."