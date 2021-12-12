David Beckham's father Ted has married a millionaire.

The 46-year-old retired soccer ace performed best man duties for his 73-year-old dad, who tied the knot with solicitor Hilary Meredith, 62, at Temple in Central London, a legal district in the British Capital, on Saturday (11.12.21).

The former England captain was joined by his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, 47, and their three youngest children - Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old Harper - at the ceremony.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It was a very small private affair with just a handful of close family and friends, including David, Victoria and three of the children.

"David was best man and did all the usual things the best man does like hold the rings and he was due to give a speech as well.

"Ted is in his 70s and Hilary is in her 60s. It was the second wedding for both of them so they didn’t want to make a fuss of it but the whole family was delighted to be there.”

The power couple's eldest boy, Brooklyn, 22, is currently believed to be in the US with his fiancee Nicola Peltz, and therefore missed out on his grandfather's big day.

Ted and David's mother Sandra - who also have two daughters - divorced in 2002 after 32 years of marriage.

Ted was introduced to Hilary through their charity work for Broughton House Veteran Care Village last year, and their engagement was announced in March 2020.

In a statement at the time, the couple shared: "While there are far more important things going on in the world right now, we are thrilled to say that we are happily engaged. Stay safe everyone."

Meanwhile, for Father's Day last year, Ted gushed to his son in a joint video: "You've turned out exactly how I want you."