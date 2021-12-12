Helen McCrory was still making jokes towards the end of her life, according to Cillian Murphy.

The acclaimed actress tragically lost her battle with cancer at the age of 52 in April, and her close friend and 'Peaky Blinders' co-star has paid a touching tribute to the award-winning star of the stage and screen.

In The Observer newspaper's obituaries of 2021 feature, the 45-year-old star - who starred as Tommy Shelby in the period crime drama, in which Helen played Elizabeth 'Polly' Gray - recalled how he first met the 'Harry Potter' star at a try-out for a play at the Donmar Warehouse in London, and she instantly picked up on his nerves and offered her support.

He recalled: “I was just starting out, really nervous, and I think she picked up on that. We went outside at one point to smoke a rollie and she was really kind and supportive.

“Helen had this genuine compassion. It was part of her DNA.

“She wasn’t an actor who turned up, did the gig and went home. All the way through 'Peaky Blinders', she would chat to members of the crew as well as the actors. She knew everyone’s name.”

Cillian said Helen was his "closest pal" on set.

He continued: “On 'Peaky Blinders', I think the key relationship was always between my character, Tommy, and her character, Polly. It was complex. She was his aunt, but sometimes his mother and sometimes his sister. At times, they were almost a husband and wife team.

“Helen was my closest pal on the set and I think I can say that the same was the case for her.”

And the Irish actor remembered how "incredibly private" she was about her cancer and hailed her for the "brave and dignified" way she deal with her illness, and how she would crack jokes all the time.

He said: “Towards the end, Helen was incredibly private about her illness.

"She did not tell everyone, so most people on the set were unaware, even on series five, when she was really ill and having treatment. Never ever would she ask for sympathy. She just wasn’t that kind of person. I spoke to her close to the end and she was still making jokes. The way she handled it was just so absolutely brave and dignified.”

Cillian still can't believe Helen is gone and admitted he misses her "kindness the most".

He added: “As an actor, Helen was all about truth, dedication, commitment, ambition, empathy.

"When I think of her best performances, it’s her power and her presence that come to mind most of all.

"As a person, you just run out of superlatives. I guess for me her kindness is what I miss the most. I think about her a lot. I still can’t believe she’s not here.”