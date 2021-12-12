Kate Hudson has had a "tough" skin ever since her father abandoned his kids.

The 'Almost Famous' star is estranged from her biological father, musician Bill Hudson, 72, and was brought up by her actress mom Goldie Hawn, 76, and her husband Kurt Russell, 70.

In 2015, Bill said his two children, also including his son Oliver Hudson, 45, with ex-wife Goldie were dead to him.

And Kate, 42, has explained how facing "the worst rejection" of her life means nothing else will ever hurt her as much as that did.

Speaking to Jessica Alba in a YouTube video, she said: “I feel like I’ve handled the worst rejection you could and nothing beyond that gets worse.

“When you grow up and a dad’s not around, and I think a lot of people who’ve experienced that know exactly what I’m talking about. “It’s like, my skin is so tough because nothing can reject me more than what I had to work through as a little kid.”

On Father's Day 2015, Kate's father not only said she and her brother were "dead" to him, but that they should stop using his surname.

At the time, Bill - who has three other children - said: "I say to them now, 'I set you free'. I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognise Oliver and Kate as my own.

"I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

Since then, Oliver has attempted to reconnect with his dad.

In 2018, he said: "Well, we're trying right now. We've shot some texts back and forth.

"There was an incident that happened via my Instagram. I had posted something that was darkly comedic and it blew up into something, and actually it helped us with our relationship. So now we're kind of keeping in touch."

Although they were trying to work on their relationship, Oliver admitted it was "contentious" at first but says it was "amazing" after seeing him for the first time in 12 years.