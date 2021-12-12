Taylor Swift told Griff to take her career "in [her] own stride".

Earlier this year, the 'All Too Well' hitmaker surprised the BRITs' Rising Star award-winner by sending her flowers to congratulate the 'Black Hole' hitmaker on her win.

And the 20-year-old star has revealed what the pair talked about when they got together at the bash at The O2 in May.

Speaking exclusively told BANG Showbiz back at the Lonon venue before taking to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday night (12.12.21), Griff said the 31-year-old megastar "was telling me to do my own career in my own stride. To take my time with things, and I guess, don't let all those other pressures affect you as much as you can."

Griff had revealed the sweet gesture she received from the Global Icon recipient before their appearances at the music ceremony.

She said at the time: “In my hotel room, some flowers arrived and the note said something along the lines of, ‘Good luck with your performance, hope I get to say hi. Love from your friend Taylor’.

“And I’m thinking, ‘I don’t think I know any other Taylor…’”

The pop star also quipped that it would be “really awkward if it’s not her and I have told everyone that Taylor sent me flowers."

And added how she would love to collaborate with the 'Blank Space' hitmaker and had joked that she would happily hang up her microphone if she got to meet the US megastar.

She said: “If I could say ‘Hi’ to Taylor Swift, I’ll be happy. I’ll retire."

During her acceptance speech, Taylor hailed Griff and all of the "incredible new artists”.

She advised them: "I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity.

“If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising.

“And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you; you have to let it fuel you.”