Marvin Humes relished catching up on sleep on tour with JLS as a father-of-three.

The 'Eternal Love' singer - who has Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, 14 months, with his wife Rochelle Humes - has admitted it's "tricky" getting enough shut-eye with his young brood and he loved getting to sleep in late on the road this year.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at The O2 in London on Sunday night (12.12.21), the 36-year-old singer said: "We actually got a lot more sleep.

"At home, it's tricky having such young children. So when we've been on tour, we've been able to have lay-ins, which is amazing."

His bandmate Aston Merrygold - who has sons Grayson Jax, three, and Macaulay Shay, 17 months, with his fiancee Sarah Richards - admitted they didn't go wild partying on the jaunt, because of COVID-19.

He said: "We've just been trying to be as safe as possible. There's a lot of people expecting a great show, so we try to be as responsible as possible."

Meanwhile, Marvin recently admitted he found it tough getting into shape for the reunion tour.

The 'Hit List' co-host - who reunited with his bandmates Aston, 33, Oritsé Williams and JB Gill, both 35, for the 'Beat Again Tour' - admitted that he struggled in rehearsals because he hadn't danced "in eight years".

He said: "I had a bad everything, two bad knees and a problem with my Achilles. I haven't danced more than a two-step in eight years!"

The television presenter went on to explain that his dancing was a "totally different" experience from his usual gym routines.

He said: "I go to the gym but it is a totally different thing. It was like being a footballer getting match fit! I felt the fittest I have ever been on the tour, so it is all downhill from here, ready for Christmas!"

Despite the gruelling rehearsals and challenging dance routines - which were put together by Aston's partner - the band were pleased with their high-selling tour, with Aston calling it the "best" one yet.

He added: "We were doing three shows a day in rehearsals so when we hit the road we were in full swing. It was the best tour we've ever done."