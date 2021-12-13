Kim Kardashian West is paying for a pianist to wake her kids up with Christmas music "every morning" this month.

The 41-year-old reality star has revealed the unique way she is getting her brood - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - in the festive spirit and out of bed each morning.

Kim hired piano player Philip Cornish to tinkle the ivories in her household.

Alongside a snap of the musician performing in her living room next to her rather large Christmas tree, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “Good morning!

“Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids.”

The post came hours after Kim thanked her plastic surgeon for keeping her "looking so young".

The mother-of-four admitted on the final episode of her family's show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which aired in June, that she will "get a facelift by the time she is 55".

And this weekend, she paid tribute to the man behind her youthful appearance, Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione skincare clinic in Beverly Hills, on his birthday.

Alongside a selfie with the sought-after cosmetic dermatology doctor, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Happy birthday to the man who keeps me looking so young! (I hope) Lol.

"Seriously besides being an artist and seeing things in a totally different way than others, you are such a good person and friend."

Kim has long been rumoured to have had bum fillers, among other injectibles in her face.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder - who is allegedly romancing 28-year-old comic Pete Davidson - has just filed to become legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West, the father of her kids.

The brunette beauty filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper earlier this year, and according to court documents obtained by TMZ last week, she requested to be declared legally single.

The papers filed by Kim asked the judge in her divorce case to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, meaning she and Kanye would be able to be legally single while they continue to work out the terms of their divorce.

Kim has also asked to have her maiden name restored, which would see her known as just Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has made several public comments about his intentions to try and win Kim back of late.

Earlier this week, the music mogul dedicated his song ‘Runaway’ to the businesswoman while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he added: "More specifically, Kimberly."

But sources said after the concert that Kim has “moved on” from Kanye and has no interest in rekindling their romance.