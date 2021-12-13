Megan Thee Stallion dedicated her 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award to her late grandmother.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker was “honoured” to receieve the prize in her hometown of Houston - where she was raised after being born in San Antonio - on Sunday (12.12.21) in recognition of her local philanthropic efforts.

The 26-year-old hip-hop artist said: “I’m so honoured. It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me. My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her."

The ‘Body’ rapper - whose real name is Megan Pete - also acknowledged how her mother and grandmother - who both passed away in 2019 - had inspired her to complete her health administration degree after she recently graduated from Texas Southern University.

She said: "I was raised by very giving women so I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today."

Megan later admitted to being grateful for the "recognition" but that she was "just happy" to help out the city that raised her.

She wrote on Instagram:"Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman @sheilajacksonlee In my hometown HOUSTON TX [three rock on emojis] although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city [strong arm emoji] (sic)"

According to Congresswoman Sheila Lee - who handed out the accolade to the 'Hot Girl' rapper - the prestigious award is “not given out often" and has a “special promise and special history”.

The Democratic lawmaker said: "This award has not been given out often, or to many. When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history."

In November 2020, the five-time Grammy Award winner shared about how “hard” going to college - especially juggling a thriving career and during the COVID-19 pandemic - had been.

She said: “School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started. I I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions."