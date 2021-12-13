Matthew McConaughey has never "dreamed" of a career in politics.

The 52-year-old actor recently ruled himself out of the running for Governor of Texas but admitted he thinks "leading and serving" in some way is what the future holds for him.

He told 'Extra' of his future in politics: “It’s never been a dream on my list… But going forward, leading and serving in the best way I can possible is something that's going to help fulfill whatever dream it is I’m after. Sure, that's part of the dream. Where that will be in what position? I don't know in the future.”

This isn't the first time Matthew has thought of a career outside of acting as when his career his a slump, he considered becoming a high school football coach.

He admitted: “When I took two years off from doing the rom-coms and I didn’t get offered a script in Hollywood for over two years, and thought I may have just taken a one-way ticket out of Hollywood. Coaching high school was a thought that I said, ‘Maybe, maybe that's my next career.’”

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' star hopes when his and wife Camila Alves' three children, Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and eight-year-old Livingston, grow up, they'll still be very close to him.

He said: “In 30 years, if you’re asking my three kids, ‘Name your five best friends,’ that I will be on one of those fingers.”

And Matthew admitted his kids currently think he is "cooler" than he used to because he's reprised his role as Buster Moon in 'Sing 2'.

He said: “I'm voicing a koala named Buster Moon who's got to put the show on by hook or by crook — by any means necessary. The show must get to that stage. That's fun. He's a hustler. He's a salesman. He's a showman.

“The fact is for my kids, the fact that my kids can see the fact that now I'm a little bit cooler at the dinner table because I'm Buster Moon.

"I haven't made any [movies] they can see, so it's nice to go make something that they can see, anyone can see… Feels good.”