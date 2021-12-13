John Legend has had a tattoo featuring his daughter's art work.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker's wife Chrissy Teigen called him out last week for not following through with their pact to get five-year-old Luna's drawings permanently inked on their bodies, but he's now gone through with the pledge and had a simple flower design etched onto his forearm.

He shared a photo of the tattoo on his Instagram Story and wrote: "New tattoo by @winterstone based on a sketch by Luna.(sic)"

In an earlier post, the 42-year-old star had shared a video of the tattoo artist inking the trio of flowers onto his skin, tagging both the artist and his wife Chrissy into the post.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star shared a video on her own Instagram Story, revealing Winter was tattooing John at their house.

She excitedly captioned the post: "It's happening!"

Chrissy previously revealed she had had a butterfly tattoo inspired by one of Luna's drawings but John - with whom she also has three-year-old son Miles - had failed to go through with a promise to get one too.

She said: "Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree! And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm.

"He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine. But we support the arts in our household."

Chrissy then explained how John took photos of the proposed tattoos and whilst Chrissy followed through with the plan, he never did.

She continued : "Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done! But I love it, Luna. So much!"

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star previously showed off the "imperfect" inking on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay.(sic)"