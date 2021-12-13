Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated being together for 20 years by returning to the place they had one of their first dates.

The couple - who have children Olive, 12, Elula, eight, and Montgomery, four, together - marked two decades since they first met at a party with an "amazing" night away in California and the 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' star admitted it was lovely to return to a place they had such fond memories of.

Speaking on Australia's 'Today' show, Isla said: "We went away to a place for the night that is somewhere we had been early on in our relationship, when we first went to California.

"So it was just nice to go back there, and it was actually just amazing."

The 'Back to the Outback' star is "very grateful" she's been with Sacha - who she married in 2010 - for so long.

She joked: "You do count the years, but they do all of a sudden get to 20. It's a lot, it's a lot."

She then added: "But I'm very grateful."

The former 'Home and Away' star's comments came a few days after she and the 'Trial of the Chicago 7' star reflected on their 20-year relationship.

Alongside a selection of throwback photos, they wrote in identical Instagram posts: "Happy Anniversary. 20 YEARS."

Quoting 'Winnie-the-Pooh' author A.A. Milne, they added: "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."

However, Sacha added his own quip to his post, which read: "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

Two years ago, Isla joked that the secret to their “longevity” as a couple was down to their “synchronized snacking technique”.

The ‘Wedding Crashers’ star wrote on Instagram: "Happy eighteen year anniversary babes! A lot of people have asked me the secret to our longevity, and I say; it's all in the synchronized snacking technique."