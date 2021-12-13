Cynthia Nixon was "sceptical" that 'And Just Like That...' could "transform" the lack of diversity in 'Sex and the City'.

The 55-year-old actress admitted she had reservations about reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes in the new spin off show because she was so "bothered" by how "incredibly white" the original series was, but she ultimately changed her mind after long conversations with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King to make sure her concerns were addressed.

She said: "What an incredibly white show it was.

"That was something that bothered me a lot… When we were talking about doing this new series, I was sceptical that we were going to be able to transform it enough.

"One of the things about getting to revisit these characters and this world again is that we can change [it]… we now have this expanded, more diverse cast."

Kim Cattrall hasn't returned as Samantha Jones in the new series, and Cynthia thinks it is appropriate that no one has been brought in to play a replacement for the PR guru in the friendship group.

She told Stella magazine: "I don’t think there was any attempt made, nor should there have been, to replace that character and the space that she took up."

The actress thinks it's good to have a show that addresses what life is like for women in their 50s in the modern world.

She said: "Charlotte is in full bloom, all of the things she wanted in life are in fruition, and the same is true of Carrie. Miranda has had a little more of a sea change.

"She is the one that has been most recently impacted and is trying to change up her lifestyle… The combination of Donald Trump and what we’ve been through in this country has left her with a sense of wanting to make more of a difference and reconnect with herself. She now has grey hair, that’s part of her."