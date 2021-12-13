Billy Bob Thornton wants to make a record, a TV show and a movie every year.

The 66-year-old star - who has been married six times and has four children by three women - is looking to "strike a balance" between all the different elements of his career because he loves them all and admitted it's also useful to ensure he has multiple strands of income.

He said: "I think I'll probably try to strike a balance between music, movies, and TV.I mean, you know, if you can do one each, each year, if I can make a record and go on tour, if I can make one movie and one TV thing, that that seems pretty good, you know? ... And I've got kids to take care of, so you know, why not?"

Billy Bob - who can next be seen as Marshal Jim Courtright in 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' - thinks TV drama series are "the future" when it comes to story telling.

He said: "These days, the streaming shows and things like 1883 are so much like movies. I mean, they're cinematic and you can develop a story over a period of episodes, so I'm all for it. I think it's kind of the future in a lot of ways."

The actor's role in the show was written specifically for him and he jumped at the chance to work with his friends Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

He added to People magazine: "Like I said, I believe shows like this are what people want to watch now, because they want to invest themselves in something that takes some time to see."

And Billy Bob loves the "thin line" between good and bad that his character treads.

He said: "That's kind of the way it was in the Old West. One of the things about the Old West is a lot of guys who were marshals or sheriffs or something had at one point been gunslingers or outlaws.

"So there was a very thin line between a bad guy and a good guy, and a lot of times they would wanna hire a bad guy as the sheriff because they knew he knows how to do it."