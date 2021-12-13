Eva Longoria doesn't "really do" Christmas morning.

The 46-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Santiago with husband José Bastón - sticks to her family's traditions of celebrating on Christmas Eve rather than waiting to exchange gifts late into the day on 25 December every year.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I’m Mexican, so we celebrate on [Christmas Eve].

"We don’t really do the Christmas morning, like, wait for Santa or, like, somehow Santa came at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents.

“We do the huge meal and presents and all of that the night of the 24th,” she explained. “And then we usually go to mass at midnight. And that’s tradition.”

But the former 'Desperate Housewives' star joked handing over leftovers at the end of dinner has the potential to cause major family issues.

She said: “[It’s in] the Ralph’s plastic bag, and if you divvy it up — if Tia Edna got something more than Tia Elsa — it’s a war.

“So you gotta count out the tamales. It’s a big deal.”

Meanwhile, the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star previously confessed she feels like her family is "complete" now she has her son in her life.

She said: "He's amazing. He's really good. He's a good sleeper. He's a good eater, traveler.

"He's just a great kid. I got really lucky. I think God was like, this is what you're going to need to make it. Yes my family is complete!”

And Eva also said she felt "blessed" to be Santiago's mother.

She said: "I mean you never shut it off. Not even when you're sleeping. It's mommy mode all day long.I'm Santi's mom now. I don't know any other way to describe it ... it's just such a genuine blessing. I'm lucky that I have an amazing baby to take this journey with me ... The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy. Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!' It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example. I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps."