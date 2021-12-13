Kathleen Turner is still best friends with her ex-husband

Kathleen Turner says her ex-husband Jay Weiss is her "best friend".

'The Virgin Suicides’ star is still on good terms with the real estate investor - who is father to her daughter, 34-year-old singer Rachel Ann Weiss - who she divorced in 2007 after tying the knot in 1984, a total of 23 years of marriage.

Kathleen insists she still has strong feelings for him, despite the fact they are no longer in a romantic relationship.

For the ‘5 Things You Didn’t Know About Me’ feature for American publication Closer, the 67-year-old actress said: “We’re divorced but he’s still my best friend. I don’t think that if you love someone that love ever goes away.”

Turner also spilled on the “shocking” sexism - which made her cry - she experienced from her ‘Switching Channels’ co-star Burt Reynolds

She said: “Working with Burt was terrible. The first day Burt came in he made me cry. He said something about not taking second place to a woman. His behaviour was shocking. It never occurred to me that I wasn’t someone’s equal.”

The ‘Undercover Blues’ star was more favourable about her ‘Romancing the Stone’ colleague Michael Douglas - who she has been friends with for 40 years - telling the magazine about how she thought there was “hope for” something romantic between them at one point.

Turner - who has also appeared in several other projects with Douglas, including 'War of the Roses' and 'The Jewel of the Nile' - said: “I was yearning, but he was still married to [to his first wife Diandra Luker]... although they were separated, and so I thought there was hope for me."

