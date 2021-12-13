Xbox console exclusive ‘Scorn’ will now be released in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has announced.

The upcoming first-person biopunk survival horror adventure game was initially set to release on December 10 this year but was delayed last month to polish things up. At the time, the developer and publisher only revealed that the game had been delayed into 2022, whilst offering no insight into a release window.

Now, however, a new trailer for the game has been released and Ebb Software have posted on its Kickstarter page providing an update.

Ebb Software’s CEO, Ljubomir Peklar revealed that the title has reached “75% content competition”, whilst stating that December has been a pretty huge month for them at the company. He continued to say that as they look ahead at the coming months, they will be focusing on completing the final 25% of the content, “followed by bug fixing and getting the game ready for the launch.”

Whilst the game’s community manager, Megna also provided fans an update, saying: “We want to ensure that Scorn is the best game it can be. Mysterious, deliciously dark, and oozing with atmosphere.

“With that being said, the game will officially be launching in October 2022. This additional time will allow the team to make sure the vision for Scorn comes to life in all its spine-chilling, nightmarish glory.”